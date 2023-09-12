Get a free month of RPS Premium
Total War: Pharaoh has a release date, and a sweeping campaign map flyover video

Sphinx and you'll miss it

Warriors fight in an intense battle in Total War: Pharaoh
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on

The Creative Assembly and SEGA's Total War: PHARAOH has a release date, 11th October 2023. There's also a physical limited edition coming to Europe on 23rd October, for those of you who revel in such things as portraits of faction leaders, packs of cosmetics and posters of the game's campaign map, which you can also check out in the new campaign flyover video below.

In case you're wondering, I've checked with the authorities and yes, PHARAOH should be written in all capitals, making a laughing stock of all previous RPS reporting. If it feels unnatural, try to imagine that you're bellowing the game's title from the summit of a pyramid, so as to remind your embattled subjects of your magnificence. RPS boss Katharine behaves similarly in morning meetings. "EDITOR-IN-CHIEF," she roars at us repeatedly, until somebody rushes her the daily traffic reports, a steaming goblet of sphinx eggs and a gif of a crafty kill in Shadow Gambit.

Speaking of Katharine, she's just published a piece about Total War: PHARAOH's brand new dedicated tutorial campaign and various other new strategic mechanics. These include "extensive religious strands and deity-related buffs", plus "court-jostling" and the prospect of the collapse of the Bronze Age. It's been a while since I've played historical Total War - there's so much Warhammer to get through - but it all sounds enticing.

If you are overcome with daydreams of PHARAONIC opulence and just can't resist, you can preorder the game to participate in an early access play session from 29th September to 2nd October. This features a couple of factions, "prestigious Ramesses and the barbaric Irsu", and grants you 60 turns of strategic campaign gameplay, with no limit on replay within that period. Preordering also nabs you a couple of cosmetic packs, Avatar of the Gods and Heart of the Shardana.

There are unfortunately no plans to literalise Ancient Egyptian mythology within Total War: PHARAOH, though it sounds like the game's factions will be quite eccentric enough without you enlisting e.g. an army of golden cobras. Look out for more Total War: PHARAOH news in - actually, I'm tired of writing it in all-caps now. It's giving me little finger strain! How am I supposed to micro-manage my Hittite legions with a busted little finger, SEGA?

