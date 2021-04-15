Total War: Rome Remastered shows off quality of life updates in new trailer

Remasters, reboots, spiritual successors and the like have always been a part of gaming, but it does feel as if we've entered into a new era of remasters. Or at least, I can point to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Diablo 2: Resurrected and Total War: Rome Remastered and say, "three's a trend."

There's a new trailer showing the quality of life updates coming to Total War: Rome when the remaster releases later this month.

The quality of life for all these tiny men being stabbed doesn't seem that great, honestly.

Otherwise, the list of tweaks is long, and less focused on graphical upgrades than "hey, you can make the UI bigger now." You know, the stuff that really matters. There's an enhanced camera, tweakable rulesets, Steam Workshop support, sixteen new playable factions, map overlays, a modern tutorial... It goes on.

It's a long enough list of things that I suspect there are some people for whom this is it. This is the last Total War game they'll ever play, in much the same way as there are some people who will now stick with Age Of Empires 2 Definitive Edition forever no matter how good Age Of Empires 4 is. And I know several people who'd argue that Rome: Total War has always been the best Total War game, although when we last ranked the series back in 2016, we weren't one of them.

Rome: Remastered will be released via Steam on April 29th. It includes the Alexander and Barbarian Invasion DLCs, and will cost £25/$30/€30.