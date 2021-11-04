Total War: Warhammer 3 arrives February 17th, and on Game Pass

After taking a deep breath, Sega have shouted a large amount of news about Total War: Warhammer 3's launch. For starters, the release date is February 17th, 2022. For main course, folks who buy it within a week of launch will get the Ogre Kingdoms DLC for free. And for dessert, it will be in Xbox Game Pass For PC. A fair meal, there. But here, come meet the Ogres in this new trailer below.

I suppose I shouldn't be surprised to hear Total Warhammer 3 will be available on Xbox Game Pass For PC at launch, seeing as Sega recently did the same with fellow strategy games Humankind and Football Manager 2022, but I am. Microsoft must be paying a huge amount of money to dissuade people from actually buying video games anymore. Makes me concerned about what might happen when they feel less generous. But for now, damn, £8/month gets you access to a lot of great games.

For people who do still buy games, Sega are offering the Ogre Kingdoms Race Pack as incentive. Buy the game within one week of launch (including pre-ordering but don't do that, obvs) and you'll get the DLC for free. It will let folks play with horrible hordes led by Greasus Goldtooth or Skrag the Slaughterer. Game Passers will need to buy this separately if they want it, same with any other future DLC, as tends to be the way with Game Pass games.

"In battle, these brutes excel at bombarding the enemy with long-range firepower before cascading upon their broken ranks with a devastating charge from their monstrous cavalry," Sega explain. "Within the campaign they wage bloody war from their nomadic camps deep within the Mountains of Mourn, ever keen to take on bountiful contracts and add illustrious big names to their titles."

Twarhammer 3 is due to launch February 17th on Windows via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, priced at £50/€60/$60. And it'll be on Game Pass. Mac and Linux versions are in the works at Feral Interactive, hoping to be available "as close to launch day as possible". Sega still can't say quite when that will be.

Because things are getting complicated, you might want to check the Total Warhammer 3 FAQ for details.