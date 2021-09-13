Total War: Warhammer 3 delayed into 2022

Alright, someone has to apologise to the neighbours and round up the dogs of war, because Total War: Warhammer 3 has been delayed. Previously expected late this year, the trilogy-concluding strategy game based on Games Workshop's fantasy plastic world is now due in 2022. The developers, Creative Assembly say they want to make sure it's good, yeah?

"With nearly a decade of development on the Total War: Warhammer trilogy behind us it feels surreal to see its culminating chapter so close to release," said Creative Assembly's Rob Bartholomew in the announcement. "While it's tempting to rush to the finish line as it comes into view, we have made the decision to give it a little more time by moving the launch of Total War: Warhammer III from 2021 to early 2022."

The devs add this Tuesday they plan to offer "the global reveal" of Grand Cathay, the not-China-nuh-uh faction. They're an interesting lot, in that they've been part of the world of Warhammer for a while but not fielded a full plastic army, so Creative Assembly have worked with Games Workshop to build their roster. They did the same with Kislev too.

Our Nate played a wee bit of Total Warhammer 3 earlier this year and came away saying "it was bloody wonderful." He had a go on one of the "survival" battles, new giant rumbles at climatic moments of campaigns, as the Kislev fought Khorne's Chaos crew.

"Did the survival mode battle feel over the top, even arcadey? Yes, one hundred percent," Nate said. "But crucially, it also felt exactly in line with everything that's made me sink hundreds of hours into the Total Warhammer games up to this point. Not to put too fine a point on it, I'm coming to this party because I want to get totally smashed, and it doesn't look like I'll be disappointed."