Total War teaser could point to Total War: Warhammer 3

If you need more Total Warhammering in your life, well don't despair, you'll certainly get more. Creative Assembly have posted a new teaser video today indicating that something Total War is coming, though exactly what it is remains a debate. More Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC? Or a cryptic teaser for Total Warhammer 3?

Down below is the teaser trailer for you Total War scholars to decipher. "Azyr stirs" is the clue that both players and the teaser's narrator are puzzling over. At the grand astrolabe in Imperial Capital of Altdorf, an astronomer spies the constellation Grungi's Baldric. Apparently this particular constellation features a dwarf and is known to appear in late spring and early summer.

Perhaps then Creative Assembly are teasing a Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC involving dwarves to release this spring? Other folks are speculating that this is actually a teaser for Total War: Warhammer 3. Which is it? I haven't the foggiest myself, but perhaps you lot have some theories of your own.

Either way I reckon Total Warring is in for a treat. Total Warhammer2 is one of RPS's best strategy games so I imagine either a DLC or a sequel would be plenty welcome.

"Technically, this game is more like an absolutely titanic piece of DLC for the original Total War: Warhammer than an actual sequel," says the hivemind. "While it has its own set of factions and its own campaign map, its true glory is arguably in its Mortal Empires campaign, which mashes together the maps and faction sets for both games for a beautifully bloated experience. It would be worth the asking price for that alone."

Creative Assembly haven't let on just what this is yet, but they've posted the teaser on both Twitter and Steam, so that'll likely be where we find the eventual answers.