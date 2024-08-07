Total War Warhammer 3 teases new content this month, and a hotfix ensures goblins will now get dismembered correctly

Back in June, strategy bods Creative Assembly put out a chunky, chatty video discussing the next expansion for Total War: Warhammer 3. Aside from a not-so-subtle hint that the orcs, ogres, and Khorne pack would feature at least one colossal squig, it also ended with a tease at smaller bits of new content coming alongside regular patches. As of the game’s latest hotfix blog, we’ve now got a better idea when we’ll start seeing some of these “smaller bits and pieces.” Bits and pieces? In this economy? Yes, and this month in fact. “Late August” to be precise by quoting a vague statement precisely.

Whether this is all just bluster meant to keep the perpetually orc-pilled masses (me) sated until the DLC, I can’t be certain. I’d put the chances at three goblins balanced on each other’s shoulders so they can reach the Weetabix on top of the fridge out of five. Still, the fact they’ve called attention to it seems significant, and there’ll be a fresh new blog from design director Mitchell Heastie “in the coming weeks” to discuss exactly what the new patch will entail. You don’t Release The Heast for nothing! Or, maybe you do. It’s my first time encountering his name, honestly.

Either way, we’ve at least got some hotfix notes to keep us sated until then. There’s several dozen items on the list, although my attention was immediately drawn to the list of units that were “not displaying stumps when dismembered”. Now, we can adequately maim Nasty Skulkers, Amethyst Wizards, and several others.

Legendary Red Crested Skink Chief Lords now correctly have the immortal skill - another classic Skink win. Karl Franz can now confederate Balthasar Gelt. A bug where “the Herald of Slaanesh's leg rotates strangely during an idle animation when on a steed” is now fixed, thank goodness. There’s a load more, most of them very specific to certain units, and all of which I’m sure we’ll make at least one person very happy.

As for the next DLC, the release date is still up in the air, although seeing something before the year’s out seems extremely likely. Creative Assembly have recently reaffirmed their commitment to Total War after a disastrous streak. Since then, we’ve seen a massive free update to Total War: Pharaoh, and even heard rumours of Total War: Star Wars. Back in June, a former developer put out a lengthy personal statement alleging a culture of mismanagement at the studio.

Oh, before I forget: a few of you asked me about writing something for people that want to get into Total War: Warhammer but, understandably, aren’t sure where to start. That sounded like a good idea to me, so I went and wrote a massive guide covering everything from gameplay to DLC purchases. Hope it’s useful! Also: please do not play this game. It will ruin you.