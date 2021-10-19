If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Total War: Warhammer 3 trailer shows Grand Cathay and Tzeentch rumbling

But who will win? There's only one way to find out
A Grand Cathay army battles in a Total War: Warhammer 3 screenshot.

After a lot of explaining how the factions of Grand Cathay and Tzeentch will work in Total War: Warhammer 3, Creative Assembly today demonstrated with a nine-minute video dramatically recapping a battle between the two. The third game in their fantasy real-time strategy series has needed to invent and fill out a lot of armies not present in the tabletop game, so it's interesting to see them in action. Got some nice colours and weird warmen, at the very least.

The video tells the story of a battle to defend the gates of Cathay's Great Bastion (a structure wholly unrelated to the Great Wall of China, okay) from Tzeentch's forces of Chaos. But who will win? I'm opening bets on this, though I will have to rely on the honour system, so I trust you'll be honest in the comments.

Creative Assembly have recently blogged explanations of how Grand Cathay, Tzeentch, and Kislev play on the campaign map, for those who want to study up.

Nate mounted a defence of his own in a preview version earlier this year. Playing as Kislev in one of the new 'Survival Battles' at key story moments, he fended off a counterattack from Chaos while invading the realm of Khorne.

"Did the survival mode battle feel over the top, even arcadey? Yes, one hundred percent," he said. "But crucially, it also felt exactly in line with everything that's made me sink hundreds of hours into the Total Warhammer games up to this point. Not to put too fine a point on it, I'm coming to this party because I want to get totally smashed, and it doesn't look like I'll be disappointed."

Total Warhammer 3 is due to launch in "early 2022" on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Disclosure: RPS co-founder Alec Meer (RPS in peace) has written... stuff? on Twarhammer 3. I don't know what.

