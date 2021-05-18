Total Warhammer 3's Kislev army has even more bears than I expected

One thing I had not known about the Kislev until I saw Total War: Warhammer 3's new trailer: their armies have sleighs full of riflemen pulled by bears. To be honest, it's exactly the sort of nonsense I should have expected from a Games Workshop faction of magical Notrussians. And yet, I am surprised and delighted. Here, come watch the trailer to see more of their forces, including polar bears, spectral snow leopards, and... some sort of Rasputin?

The Kislev (and the Notchina faction in Twarhammer 3, Cathay) have existed in the world of Warhammer but not as full armies, so Creative Assembly have been working with Games Workshop to fill out the unit roster. So sure, plenty of burly men, snowbeasts, ice witches, and some sort of Rasputin (I assume he is a specific branded Notrasputin?).

Ra ra?

Our Nate recently had a go on the Kislev when he tried out Twarhammer 3's new survival battles.

"Did the survival mode battle feel over the top, even arcadey? Yes, one hundred percent," Nate said. "But crucially, it also felt exactly in line with everything that's made me sink hundreds of hours into the Total Warhammer games up to this point. Not to put too fine a point on it, I'm coming to this party because I want to get totally smashed, and it doesn't look like I'll be disappointed."

Total Warhammer 3 is due to launch in "late 2021" on Steam and the Epic Games Store at £50/€60/$60. It's headed to Windows, Mac, and Linux. The devs do plan to again make a map combining the other Twarhammer games if you own 'em, though you'll need to have the lot on the same store so probably don't buy on Epic if you already have any others on Steam?