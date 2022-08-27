If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Total War's developers are making a third-person melee action game

At their studio in Bulgaria
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
The xenomorph stalking towards the camera in Alien Isolation

Creative Assembly have a mixed history when it comes to games that don't have "Total War" in the title, but that's not stopping them from trying. The studio announced today that alongside future Total War games, the recently announced Hyenas, and another unannounced project, they also have a fourth game now in development. It's an action game and they're recruiting staff "with experience working on third-person titles using the Unreal 5 engine."

CA announced the project in a post on their website, much as they did with the other unannounced project back in May. This new action game is being developed by Creative Assembly Sofia, the studio based on Bulgaria's capital which opened in 2017 and developed A Total War Saga: Troy in 2020. The Sofia studio will continue to work on Total War projects alongside a new team.

There is currently no other official information on the game, and this is obviously an announcement designed to facilitate the recruitment of a team. It could be extremely early days, and the project could take years and years or never come to fruition.

You may be able to infer a few extra details from various job postings on the Creative Assembly site. For example, they're looking for a senior combat designer with understanding of "3rd person melee combat" to join the "Battle Design Team". They're also looking for a lead concept artist to help design the game's "vast fictional world", which perhaps suggests it's not got a historical real-world setting. But honestly, who knows.

Watch on YouTube

In June, Creative Assembly announced Hyenas, a scifi team-based shooter that currently looks like it's going to arrive three years late to a genre party. Outside of endless Total War games, they also developed (over many years and false-starts) the fantastic first-person horror Alien: Isolation, strategy spin-off Halo Wars 2, and back in 2005, third-person historical hack-and-slash Spartan: Total Warrior.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch