Want to learn more about Tower of Fantasy drop rates and its pity system? In Tower of Fantasy, there are a few ways to earn new SSR and SR weapons and Matrices, which are key to getting stronger. You can get them by purchasing a special order (banners, for those familiar with Genshin Impact), some of which have a pity system that guarantees SSR drops after a set amount of purchases. However, you can also farm main bosses, which each offer rewards upon defeat. If you've seen our Tower of Fantasy character tier list and want to get the best Simulacra and Matrices, then you'll need to know the drop rates for the various banners and main bosses so that you can farm efficiently.

In this guide, we'll break down the Tower of Fantasy drop rates and potential rewards for each main boss, along with explaining the drop rates and pity system for each Tower of Fantasy Special Order.

Tower of Fantasy main boss drop rates

There are six main bosses in Tower of Fantasy. They deal huge damage with every hit, but hunting down a range of cooking recipes as you explore Aida will allow you to come prepared. Just don't forget to equip your new food items on the hotbar, so that you don't need to search through your backpack in the heat of battle.

After defeating a boss, you will gain access to a special chest that you can choose to either force open without using an item, or open using a Tier 3 chip gained from weekly rewards. You will only have a chance at the best loot by using the Tier 3 chip, and there's no way to guarantee rewards. If you want guaranteed rewards, head to the banners section further down the page to learn more about the various pity systems that promise either SR or SSR rewards.

Below, we'll break down the location, rewards, and drop rates for each main boss in Tower of Fantasy.

Robarg

You will find Robarg in the Southern section of Astra, the starting island in Tower of Fantasy. It spawns between the Southern Ring Ranges Spacerift and Ruin A-02. Below, you'll find the full list of rewards that you can earn for defeating Robarg and their drop rates:

Random SSR weapon (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SSR KING: Matrix (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SR weapon (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random Robarg: Matrix (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Missile Barrage Relic shard (guaranteed)

Random R Matrix chip (guaranteed)

Weapon battery 3 (guaranteed)

Matrix data pack 3 (guaranteed)

Apophis

You will find Apophis in the centre of the Banges region, Southwest of Ruin B-01 (which is found at the Black Market). Below, you'll find the full list of rewards that you can earn for defeating Apophis and their drop rates:

Random SSR weapon (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SSR Tsubasa: Matrix (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SR weapon (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random Apophis: Matrix (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Couant Relic shard (guaranteed)

Random R Matrix chip (guaranteed)

Weapon battery 3 (guaranteed)

Matrix data pack 3 (guaranteed)

Frost Bot

You will find Frost Bot in the centre of the Navia region, in the Western portion of Navia Bay. Below, you'll find the full list of rewards that you can earn for defeating Frost Bot and their drop rates:

Random SSR weapon (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SSR Huma: Matrix (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SR weapon (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random Frost Bot: Matrix (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Hovercannon Relic shard (guaranteed)

Random R Matrix chip (guaranteed)

Weapon battery 3 (guaranteed)

Matrix data pack 3 (guaranteed)

Sobek

You will find Sobek on the Western side of the Crown region. Sobek is located in the Fiendish Swamp, which is near the Goldrush Mountain. Below, you'll find the full list of rewards that you can earn for defeating Sobek and their drop rates:

Random SSR weapon (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SSR Crow: Matrix (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SR weapon (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random Sobek: Matrix (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Cybernetic Arm Relic shard (guaranteed)

Random R Matrix chip (guaranteed)

Weapon battery 3 (guaranteed)

Matrix data pack 3 (guaranteed)

Lucia

You will also find Lucia in the Crown region, but they are a slightly higher level than Sobek. Lucia is located on the Southern edge of Crown, in the Rose Garden area. Below, you'll find the full list of rewards that you can earn for defeating Lucia and their drop rates:

Random SSR weapon (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SSR Shiro: Matrix (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SR weapon (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random Lucia: Matrix (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Quantum Cloak Relic shard (guaranteed)

Random R Matrix chip (guaranteed)

Weapon battery 3 (guaranteed)

Matrix data pack 3 (guaranteed)

Barbarossa

Barbarossa is the hardest boss in Tower of Fantasy, and they're hidden far away in the most Northeastern portion of the Warren region. Below, you'll find the full list of rewards that you can earn for defeating Barbarossa and their drop rates:

Random SSR weapon (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SSR Meryl: Matrix (extremely low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random SR weapon (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Random Barbarossa: Matrix (low drop rate - exact number unknown)

Magnetic Pulse Relic shard (guaranteed)

Random R Matrix chip (guaranteed)

Weapon battery 3 (guaranteed)

Matrix data pack 3 (guaranteed)

That covers all of the Tower of Fantasy drop rates for main bosses, but you can also earn SSR Matrices and weapons by purchasing Special Orders (Tower of Fantasy's version of Genshin Impact's banners, for those more familiar with Genshin's lingo). We'll explain the drop rates for each banner in the section below.

Tower of Fantasy banner drop rates and pity system

There are currently four banners in Tower of Fantasy. Two standard "Choice" banners (one covering weapons, with two separate versions known as 'caches' for different currencies, and the other covering Matrices) and two event banners (again, one for weapons and the other for Matrices). Each of these banners have their own drop rates, and a few have a pity system that guarantees SR or SSR pulls after a certain amount of orders.

Below, we'll break down the Tower of Fantasy drop rates and pity system for each banner.

Choice Weapons (Gold Nucleus Cache)

Below, you'll find a full list of potential drops from the Choice Weapons Gold Nucleus Cache, their drop rates, and info on the pity system:

Random SSR weapon - base probability is 0.75%, guaranteed drop every 80 orders.

- base probability is 0.75%, guaranteed drop every 80 orders. Random SR weapon - base probability is 1%, guaranteed SR or higher drop every 10 orders.

- base probability is 1%, guaranteed SR or higher drop every 10 orders. Random R weapon - base probability is 91.40%.

- base probability is 91.40%. Weapon battery 3 - base probability is 6.85%.

Choice Weapons (Black Nucleus Cache)

Below, you'll find a full list of potential drops from the Choice Weapons Black Nucleus Cache and their drop rates:

Random SSR weapon - 0.3% drop rate.

- 0.3% drop rate. Random SR weapon - 3% drop rate.

- 3% drop rate. Random R weapon - 30.7% drop rate.

- 30.7% drop rate. Weapon battery 2 - 5% drop rate.

- 5% drop rate. Weapon battery 1 - 40% drop rate.

- 40% drop rate. Random Elementheart - 1% drop rate.

- 1% drop rate. Random Elementcore - 20% drop rate.

The Choice Weapons Black Nucleus Cache has no pity system, so don't expect any guaranteed rewards here.

Choice Matrices

Below, you'll find a full list of potential drops from the Choice Matrices banner, their drop rates, and info on the pity system:

Random SSR Matrix - base probability is 1.7%, guaranteed drop every 40 orders.

- base probability is 1.7%, guaranteed drop every 40 orders. Random SR Matrix - base probability is 7.5%, guaranteed SR or higher drop every 10 orders.

- base probability is 7.5%, guaranteed SR or higher drop every 10 orders. Random R Matrix - base probability is 90.80%.

Rebirth of Clemency

Below, you'll find a full list of potential drops from the Rebirth of Clemency event banner, their drop rates, and info on the pity system:

Random SSR weapon (when an SSR drops, 50% chance that it is Venus) - base probability is 0.75%, guaranteed drop every 80 orders.

(when an SSR drops, 50% chance that it is Venus) - base probability is 0.75%, guaranteed drop every 80 orders. Random SR weapon - base probability is 1%, guaranteed SR or higher drop every 10 orders.

- base probability is 1%, guaranteed SR or higher drop every 10 orders. Random R weapon - base probability is 91.40%.

- base probability is 91.40%. Weapon battery 3 - base probability is 6.85%.

Yesteryear's Reconstruction

Below, you'll find a full list of potential drops from the Yesteryear's Reconstruction event banner, their drop rates, and info on the pity system:

Random SSR Matrix (when an SSR drops, 50% chance that it is a Nemesis Matrix) - base probability is 1.7%, guaranteed drop every 40 orders.

(when an SSR drops, 50% chance that it is a Nemesis Matrix) - base probability is 1.7%, guaranteed drop every 40 orders. Random SR Matrix - base probability is 7.5%, guaranteed SR or higher drop every 10 orders.

- base probability is 7.5%, guaranteed SR or higher drop every 10 orders. Random R Matrix - base probability is 90.80%.

If you want to buy an order from one of these banners, make sure to check out our Tower of Fantasy codes list to see if there are any free currencies that you can grab.

That covers everything you need to know about the drop rates for main bosses and banners in Tower of Fantasy, as well as the pity system. Unlocking new Simulacra isn't the only way to get stronger, though. You can also unlock powerful Relics, such as the Colossus Arms, and we've got a full Tower of Fantasy Relic tier list to show you the best and worst of the bunch. You'll also need to learn about Combat Strength and raise your CS if you want to beat the main bosses listed in this guide.