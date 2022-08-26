What do we know about Frigg in Tower Of Fantasy? When is she joining the Simulacrum roster, and what weapons and skills does she bring to the table? Frigg has been a part of the Tower Of Fantasy roster in China for some time now, but very soon she and her signature weapon, Balmung, will be released to the wider world. Each character and weapon in Hotta Studio's open-world RPG adds new strengths and playstyles to switch between in the heat of combat, and Frigg is no different.

Below we'll explain everything you need to know about Frigg ahead of her release in Tower Of Fantasy, from her expected release date to details of her weapon stats, skills, advancement traits, and more.

Tower Of Fantasy Frigg release date

Frigg will be introduced to Tower Of Fantasy on 1st September 2022. At that time she'll become the next Tower Of Fantasy banner character, replacing fellow SSR Simulacrum Nemesis.

Currently Frigg is only available in the Chinese version of Tower Of Fantasy, but on 1st September she will be added to the Global version for everyone to play.

Frigg weapon - Balmung

Frigg's signature weapon is Balmung - a DPS katana that uses the Ice element. Balmung ranks A-tier on both Shatter and Charge, making it a powerful weapon both for breaking through enemies' shields and for utilising your Discharge skills as often as possible.

Balmung attacks and skills:

Normal Attack - 5-hit combo causing minor knockback, with the final attack knocking down the target.

- 5-hit combo causing minor knockback, with the final attack knocking down the target. Aerial Discharge (airborne attack) - 5-hit combo of increasingly powerful attacks.

(airborne attack) - 5-hit combo of increasingly powerful attacks. Soaring Slash (hold attack) - Lunge forward with a horizontal swipe, then launch the target into the air before soaring up with the target.

(hold attack) - Lunge forward with a horizontal swipe, then launch the target into the air before soaring up with the target. Helix Slash (airborne hold attack) - While falling, deal multiple hits in quick succession. Upon landing, deal high damage to nearby targets.

(airborne hold attack) - While falling, deal multiple hits in quick succession. Upon landing, deal high damage to nearby targets. Dodge - Trigger a Phantasia, reducing the speed of enemies within an area. Become immune to hitstun for 0.5 seconds while dodging.

- Trigger a Phantasia, reducing the speed of enemies within an area. Become immune to hitstun for 0.5 seconds while dodging. Multislash (dodge + attack) - Unleash multiple slashes at a set distance in front of the user.

(dodge + attack) - Unleash multiple slashes at a set distance in front of the user. Fimbulwinter (skill) - Slash the space around the Wanderer, dealing high damage. Can suspend and launch targets, and grant damage immunity while this skill is being used. 30-seconds cooldown.

(skill) - Slash the space around the Wanderer, dealing high damage. Can suspend and launch targets, and grant damage immunity while this skill is being used. 30-seconds cooldown. After unleashing "Fimbulwinter" a large frost domain will be formed around you for 25 seconds. The number of dodges you can perform will not be deducted when you perform the Balmung dodge within the frost domain.



Grant "Domain of Frost I" when you are in the frost domain, and increase shatter by 25% when using a frost weapon.

Frigid Fracture (Discharge skill) - Clear all debuffs from user and dash forward, temporarily controlling opponents in an area before unleashing a gigantic slash. Deal high damage and launch enemies into the air.

Balmung Advancements:

Gain 1 frostiness point every time you receive 550% × Frost ATK of damage in the Frost Domain. Up to 10 frost points can be accumulated. When Frost Domain ends, frostiness points × Frost ATK × 95% of blast damage will be dealt to all enemies in the Frost Domain. After leaving the Frost Domain lose 1 frostiness point every 3 seconds. Increase the current weapon's base HP growth by 16%. Increase frostiness limit to 15. When using discharge skills of frost weapons in the frost domain, deal damage equal to 25% of frost ATK × (current frostiness +5) to all targets in the frost domain. Increase the current weapon's base ATK growth by 32%. Shattering shields using frost weapons in the Frost Domain will freeze the target for 2 seconds and cause frostiness points × Frost ATK × 35% of additional damage (if the target cannot be frozen, double the additional damage dealt). Reaching 15 Frost points while inside the ice field will grant the additional effect Frozen Domain II: when using Ice weapons, increase Ice ATK by 25%.

Frigg Simulacrum Traits

These are the traits you'll gain from Simulacrum Awakening for Frigg:

1200 points - Increase frost ATK by 1.5% every 3 seconds upon entering battle. Stack up to 10 times. Lasts for 5 seconds.

- Increase frost ATK by 1.5% every 3 seconds upon entering battle. Stack up to 10 times. Lasts for 5 seconds. 4000 points - Increase frost ATK by 2.4% every 3 seconds upon entering battle. Stack up to 10 times. Lasts for 5 seconds. In addition, gain hyperbody and become immune to control effects in the Frost Domain.

All that should give you a pretty decent idea of what to expect when Frigg joins Tower Of Fantasy on 1st September. If you want to see how she and her Balmung katana stack up against the other Simulacrum in the game, check out our Tower Of Fantasy tier list of best characters and weapons. To learn more about the banner's drop rates ahead of her release, we've put together a guide on the Tower Of Fantasy drop rates and pity system. And to get your character up to full strength before Frigg arrives, you can read out guides on the best Tower Of Fantasy Relics, and how to increase CS.