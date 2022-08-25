Tower of Fantasy map: How to reveal the world map

Want to reveal the Tower of Fantasy world map? The Tower of Fantasy map is split into six sections. However, they are initially greyed out on the world map, blocking you from seeing landmarks such as main boss locations, spacerifts, strongholds, and ruins. If you want to reveal the Tower of Fantasy map, you'll need to locate and activate six little robots. For five of the regions, these are found atop an Omnium tower. However, finding the map data robot in the final region, located in the centre of the map near the titular Tower of Fantasy, is a little trickier.

In this guide, we'll explain how to reveal the Tower of Fantasy world map, so that you can see every main boss, spacerift, stronghold, and ruin across Aida.

How to reveal the Tower of Fantasy map

There are six covered regions in the Tower of Fantasy map. You can reveal the first five, known as Astra, Banges, Navia, Crown Mines, and Warren Snowfield, by finding Omnium Towers. Below, we'll list the locations of each Omnium Tower in Tower of Fantasy. If you want to reveal the sixth region, skip down to the next section.

Astra Omnium Tower location

The first Omnium Tower is activated very early on during the main story, so it should be easy enough to find. For those who maybe skipped cutscenes or are coming back to Tower of Fantasy after a while away, you can find the Astra Omnium Tower in the Northeast section of Astra, across the river from the Ring of Echoes.

You can find the exact location of the Astra Omnium Tower in the image below.

Banges Omnium Tower location

The second Omnium Tower is in the North of Banges, Northwest of the Black Market location. Simply take the lift to the top and chat with the robot to download the map data and reveal the Banges region.

You can find the exact location of the Banges Omnium Tower in the image below.

Navia Omnium Tower location

The Navia Omnium Tower is found in the Northern section of Navia, to the East of the Cetus Island marked area. As with the others, simply head to the top and chat with the robot to download the Navia map data and reveal the region on your map.

You can find the exact location for the Navia Omnium Tower in the image below.

Crown Mines Omnium Tower location

The Crown Omnium Tower is found on the Eastern edge of the Crown Mines region, but beware. As you reach this area, you'll be heading into higher level territory, so you won't just be able to rush here at the start of the game. You'll need to go away and raise your radiation Suppressor level before you can venture further into the Crown Mines and reach the Omnium Tower.

From experience, you can also just brute force your way through if you have high level food items that can heal for a substantial amount. You should receive plenty as rewards for various quests and activities early on, but you can also take a look at our list of Tower of Fantasy cooking recipes.

When you're ready to continue, you can find the exact location of the Crown Mines Omnium Tower in the image below.

Warren Snowfield Omnium Tower location

The final Omnium Tower is located on the Eastern edge of the Warren Snowfield. However, it is completely covered in ice for most of the game, and therefore impossible to climb. To reach the top of the Warren Snowfield Omnium Tower, you must progress through to the start of Story Chapter 5. During the first mission, a cutscene will play in which the Omnium Tower is thawed out, allowing you to then reach the top and gain the map data.

Since the story in Tower of Fantasy has a few gates that force you to wait a day before you can progress, it might take a while to uncover the Warren Snowfields map. However, you can always see the Omnium Tower regardless, as shown in the image below.

How to reveal the centre chunk of the map in Tower of Fantasy

After activating all of the Omnium Towers, you will notice that there is still a centre chunk that is left covered. This centre region is much smaller than the others, but it's where you'll find the titular Tower of Fantasy. If you venture into this area and head to the Southern edge, you'll find a small robot named Brian who will unveil the area.

Since Brian isn't marked on the map, you can simply follow these coordinates to easily find the robot: X=270, Y=69. It's worth noting that you don't necessarily need to wait until all of the Omnium Towers are activated to reveal this chunk of the map - you just might not notice it exists until after. Like the Crown Mines and Warren Snowfield, this centre region has an extremely high radiation level, so hold off until you're either a higher level or have upgraded your Suppressor.

If you want to see Brian's exact location, check out the image below.

That wraps up our guide on how to reveal the Tower of Fantasy map. However, that's only the start of your journey. Now that you can see every main boss, make sure to check out our guide on the potential rewards and drop rates in Tower of Fantasy so that you can farm for powerful Matrices and the best weapons. You'll also need to equip a relic such as the Colossus Arms, so check out our Tower of Fantasy relic tier list as well. Once you've found a Simulacra to main, make sure to learn more about Combat Strength and take a look at our guide on how to raise CS in Tower of Fantasy to get even stronger. If you want to learn about upcoming characters, check out our Tower of Fantasy banner guide.