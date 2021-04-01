If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Transport Tycoon fan remake OpenTTD is now on Steam for free

For your convenience
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published
A factory in an OpenTTD screenshot, surrounded by a road, rail, and river transport network.

A long bank holiday weekend is a good time to tackle a project. Maybe think about putting up some shelves, organising your drawers, cleaning the tent you'd left festering since summer, or building networks of road, rail, water, and air transport to shunt people and products around the world for fun and profit. Friend, if the last idea tickles your fancy, you're in luck. OpenTTD, the excellent open-source remake of Transport Tycoon Deluxe, is now available free on Steam too.

A Steam release is mostly a convenience (and to fend off undersupported unofficial releases) but hey, maybe it'll introduce more folks to the game too. We have called it one of the best building games as well as one of the best management games. Would those categories combine to make it one of the best gaffer games?

While the official word is that "OpenTTD is not an abbreviation of anything", the Steam page is quite open that it "is an open-source remake and expansion of the 1995 Chris Sawyer video game Transport Tycoon Deluxe." I guess that lingustic shrug is sufficient to avoid the ire of lawyers? As well as supporting modern systems, OpenTTD improves upon the original with larger maps, more building options, expanded multiplayer, and loads of handy new features and quality-of-life improvements.

You can download OpenTTD free from Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Or from its website, same as ever. And the source code is on GitHub.

OpenTTD did originally require a copy of Transport Tycoon Deluxe to import its art and sound, but the project now has its own non-copyrighted alternatives. So yep, just download and play - though you can import the original art from TTD if you have it.

Alongside the Steam launch, the devs have released a new update. Version 1.11 boosts performance, improves the Mac version, and generally fixes and tweaks lots of things. See the v1.11 changelog for more.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch