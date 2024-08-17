Trombone Champ: Unflattened brings the tooting simulator to virtual reality this autumn

I've got a real soft spot for Trombone Champ, a rhythm game about tooting along to music that works perfectly with the mouse. I'm also a huge fan of Beat Saber, a rhythm game in which you slice at blocks that whizz towards you in VR.

You can see where this is going. Trombone Champ: Unflattened transports that 2022 tooting into 2024 virtual reality.

This is a no brainer: yes, I will hold my hands in front of me as if holding a trombone, and parp most virtually. Unflattened seems to add a lot more than the shift in perspective, however. You can customise your trombone by spraypainting it different colours, there are collectible cards, there's a narrative mode, and there are 50 tracks to play.

The VR port is being handled by Flat2VR Studios, who previously made a VR version of FlatOut, among others. It's due to be released this autumn for all the primary VR headsets, including via Steam.

Hopefully it also includes mod support. Most of my love of Trombone Champ is born from what the community has done with it, whether the running jokes and growing ambition of Gloomhonk's custom tracks or the good-spirited competition of the Trombone Champ championships.