Turn Medieval II: Total War into Redwall with this Mossflower TW mod

If the surprising number of you brought scurrying out of the woodwork by the announcement of Redwall-style survival game Hawthorn is anything to go by, the medieval rodent fanatic to RPS reader pipeline is a sturdy one, despite being constantly nibbled at. Here’s some more delicious bait for you, then. Mossflower TW is a campaign mod for Medieval II: Total War expansion Kingdoms that lets ranks of mace-wielding mice, helmeted hedgehogs, and ornery otters skitter wildly all over the venerable strategy game. It’s been about since Summer, and the team have been working on patching since. It seems very playable, if the footage of people playing it is anything to go by. Here’s a video by YouTuber Tharshey so you can see it in action:

Modder FleshEatingBeans describes Mossflower TW as “a campaign themed around the titular Redwall novel”. I’m not sure exactly how many different beasties you’ll be able to recruit, but at a glance, I count mice, hedgehogs, otters and…wait! That’s not an otter at all. It’s a weasel! Typical weasel behaviour. You’ll also get more beasts on your side as you liberate settlements. There are two factions to choose from: the pirates of Cluny the Scourge, or Redwall Abbey.

“We seek to follow the world presented in the books, audiobooks and an animated show as closely as reasonable,” says Mr. Beans, “while adding canon-friendly content of our own to fill out gaps and up the fun factor”. Alongside the units, there are custom structures, and also some custom banners.

The team were on hiatus, but seem to be back now. Such is the allure of several different types of battling mammal where only one type of less-interesting mammal - the lowly human - existed previously. There's a bird of some sort too, but who cares about that guy. You can find the latest build here.