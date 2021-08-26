Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion's free update adds an endless mode

I need a new name for games like Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. It's a 2D Zelda-ish game with dungeons, melee combat, and a little light puzzling, but more specifically it's a todo list game. A pleasant set of not-to-difficult tasks to perform, with a constant drip of accomplishment and rewards. I found it very moreish to play through, ticking off just-one-more fetch question and dungeon run until I ran out of game.

Anyway, its new free Sunset Station update makes it endless. Oh no.

Here's a trailer:

The Sunset Station Update, aka v1.1.0, is free and out now and adds an infinite dungeon called "the Limitless Line." It takes place aboard a train with carriages players can endlessly fight through, including new enemies, elite enemies, and a new boss. Players will gain items called Trinkets on the train, which "define a meta of their own," according to the Steam post about the update. The Steam version also now has a daily challenge mode.

You'll need to have completed the base game to earn a ticket to board the train, but that'll only take you a few hours to do. It's worth it for its own sake, too, as Alice B called it "possibly the funniest game I have ever played" in her Turnip Boy review.

"I can't remember finding a game this funny since Tales From The Borderlands, and I think Turnip Boy is actually much funnier. It's in the bones of the game," says Alice. "But the writing is obviously where its funny bones come to the fore. It's got an extremely online vibe, but with a sense of self-awareness. I suspect this is a very specific brand of humour, but it was one that I really enjoyed. Early on, for example, a streamer blocks your path and demands a sub from you - so you have to go and buy a sandwich. One of the first side quests you can encounter is to retrieve rent from a tenant, but the only action available at that point is to kill him. The other tenant expresses some dismay, until you hand the cash over. And Turnip Boy will gleefully tear up not just his own tax documents, but literally any piece of paper that is handed to him."

If you feel like it's finally time to make friends with Turnip Boy, it's currently discounted by 30% on Steam down to £7.97/€8.74.