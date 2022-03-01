Two Point Hospital's Speedy Recovery DLC adds ambulance management later this month

Sickroom simulator Two Point Hospital is getting a new mode in its upcoming DLC. Carry injured patients to see the appropriate healthcare professional, but forget the old fashioned ambulance. Instead, you'll be able to dispatch a fleet of modern alternatives, from the clown car to the Airloovator. But be quick, because other local hospitals have their own transport, and they're also trying to scoop up the hot commodities - er, I mean, sick people.

Alongside all the shiny new rides to tear about town in, the Speedy Recovery DLC will add new locations, treatment rooms, and a host of fresh weird and wonderful illnesses for you to cure. Like the classic 'accidentally got your entire head stuck in a beehive' disease. Happens to the best of us.

I'm trying not to imagine just how sticky and unpleasant it would be to have honey squeezed and smooshed all around your face. Not sure that a ride in a flying lav would make up for it, personally. Maybe if you at least get to take the honey home afterwards to stir into your tea.