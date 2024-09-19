Two Point Museum will open its doors to visitors in March 2025

If I took my kid to a dinosaur museum and the gift shop and hallways were full of Sonic merchandise, I think I'd be kind of confused. I think that makes the inclusion of such items as pre-order bonuses for Two Point Museum - alongside Knuckles staff costumes and Sonic-themed interactive exhibits - a pretty strong extra incentive not to pre-order.

But hey, at least the next management game in the growing 2.universe now has a release date: March 4th, 2025.

Two Point Museum follows on from Campus and Hospital in offering a spiritual successor to the Bullfrog vein of management gaming. That means a cold-hearted core of financial efficiency as you lay down money-extracting entertainments for your roving customers to enjoy, with a loose layer of light satire and absurdity on top. It's as winning a formula now as it was in the '90s: Ed praised the "easygoing joy" in his Two Point Campus review, while Nic found a healthy patient in his Two Point Hospital review back in 2018.

This latest construction project will have you building a museum with an apparent natural history focus, your exhibits showing dinosaur bones, ocean fossils and the like. There's seemingly some new systems to fit the theme, too. As museum curator you'll be sending relic hunters out around a gradually uncovered world map to bring back wares, for example, like some sort of plundering employee of the British Museum, and your exhibits can be levelled-up so they generate more "Buzz", which is what prompts your visitors to make larger donations.

