If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Two Strikes is a deadly beat-'em-up coming to BitSummit 2021

Along with the full BitSummit game line-up
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A screenshot of Two Strikes, showing two black and white line art fighters clashing swords in front of a painted red backdrop featuring Mt. Fuji.

Japanese indie game festival BitSummit is returning and has just revealed its lineup of games. There's some familiar faces among the mix - Haven Park, for example - but as usual there's also a bunch of stunning-looking games we haven't written about previously.

Among them, Two Strikes, pictured above. It's the sequel to One Strike, and must be a contender for Biggest Series Glow-Up.

Here's a trailer:

Like, dang. For context, the first game in the series, One Strike, had perfectly acceptable IK+-style pixel art. Two Strikes switches it out in favour of stark, painted backgrounds and readable, black-and-white line drawing characters. Even the character select screen looks gorgeous:

The character select screen from Two Strikes, a fighting game.

It remains, like the original, a fast-paced fighting game where opponents can be defeated in just one or two hits. It's actually in early access on Steam already.

To pick a second BitSummit-featured game, one that's not out, I'd go for Sonzai:

It's an action platformer about brawling, hand-drawn characters, but it combines its monster-punching with RPG and life sim elements a la the Persona series. As a newcomer in town, you form relationships with the people you meet and those social links "affect both the course of the story and the scope of teh player's skill." I like how it looks and how it sounds and it's coming to Steam sometime in 2022.

BitSummit will take place in Kyoto on September 2nd and 3rd. Have a poke around its game list here and lament with us that Super Cable Boy doesn't seem to be coming to PC.

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch