Ubisoft delays both Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic

In a world where two games share one fate, Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Extraction are both pushing back their September launch dates. Ubisoft have announced they're delaying both "to give more opportunities for players to test, play firsthand and give feedback to ensure we are bringing the best experiences to market." Riders Republic is getting just a short two month detour while Extraction has gotten booted all the way into January.

Rainbow Six Extraction only just showed up to reveal its new name and announce a release date last month. Previously announced for September 16, Extraction has now been moved to an unspecified date in January 2022.

"Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games," Ubisoft say. "We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life the way it deserves in January 2022."

Riders Republic is moving from September 2 to October 28. Ubisoft also mention wanting to get players in on the game's upcoming beta, which they'll be sharing more about soon.

"This will be the first time you get to go hands-on in this massive multiplayer playground and we are looking forward to hearing what you think," Ubisoft say. "This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback."

Riders Republic ranked as one of RPS's best games of E3 this year, in which Colm compares it to the too-serious Steep. "Riders Republic looks like the fun cousin that doesn’t have a care in the world. It could turn out to be a little too fun if those panda-headed people pop up loads, but I’m holding out hope the mountain biking and snowboarding will cancel out any of that."

As for Extraction, well it's another Left 4 Dead-alike. Alice B says everyone should keep making new L4D games because co-op zombie mowing is still a grand old time.