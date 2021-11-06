Ubisoft employee group launch petition seeking public support for demands

Current and former Ubisoft staff have launched a petition asking for public support in their efforts to compel Ubisoft to meet their demands. They want Ubisoft to do more to reform in teh wake of last year's allegations of abuse within the company, and to include employees more in the process.

"100 days ago we signed our open letter and set out our four key demands. None of our demands have been met. So today we’re launching a new petition, open for ALL our supporters to sign," reads a tweet from employee group A Better Ubisoft.

The tweet links to a Google Form where anyone - player, streamer, game developer, current or former employee - is invited to express their support for the group's goals.

Last week, A Better Ubisoft criticised Ubisoft's response to last year's abuse allegations, saying that it had been 16 months since allegations were made public and that Ubisoft would still only talk about "a strategy roadmap of change for HR" with "no timeline for delivery nor any hint of what those changes will be."

"You offer nothing more than your assurance that all investigations are impartial, all sanctions are appropriate and that victims and witnesses are protected, while offering us no evidence, involvement or oversight in any part of the process," read A Better Ubisoft's statement,

As stated in another tweet, A Better Ubisoft is asking the company to "stop promoting and moving known offenders from studio to studio, team to team with no repercussions." They also want to have "a meaningful say in how Ubisoft as a company moves forward from here," and for non-management employees and union representatives to be more involved in implementing processes for dealing with offenders.

The criticism of Ubisoft last week came after Activision Blizzard committed to changes which their own employee group, A Better ABK, called "a huge win". Activision Blizzard remain embroiled in several lawsuits related to an alleged culture of workplace harassment.