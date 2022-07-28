Ubisoft employee group say none of their demands have been met

A year ago today, employee group A Better Ubisoft posted an open letter demanding more substantial action from Ubisoft management to tackle alleged abuse within the publisher and its many studios. Today, A Better Ubisoft offered an update in which they say that none of their demands have been met and reiterate what they want.

A Better Ubisoft was formed in the aftermath of abuse allegations made by several current and former Ubisoft employees, including against senior staff at the publisher. At the time, Ubisoft committed to "fundamental changes", but in the open letter last year, A Better Ubisoft said those changes did not do enough.

"It is one year to the day that we signed our open letter to Ubisoft management calling for FAR more action to tackle abuse and setting out our four key demands," begins today's A Better Ubisoft update on Twitter. "None of our demands have been met."

They reiterated those four demands in another tweet as part of the thread:

All the more reason that one year later, we believe as strongly as ever that management must engage with us and meet all of our four key demands, to create #ABetterUbisoft and help to #EndAbuseInGaming pic.twitter.com/p9kkDevVhW — A Better Ubisoft 🤍 (@ABetterUbisoft) July 28, 2022

They're asking that Ubisoft "stop promoting and moving known offenders from studio to studio, team to team with no repercussions", as well as a meaningful say of how the company moves forward, cross-industry collaboration on how to deal with offences, and the involvement in this process of employees in non-managemnet positions and union representatives.

Last year's open letter was signed by 1000 current and former Ubisoft employees. A Better Ubisoft allege that, of those who were current employees when they signed the letter, 25% have since left the company. Of those that left, 39% use she/her pronouns. "Women represent just 25.4% of our global workforce," A Better Ubisoft say on Twitter. "Which means that we are massively disproportionately losing women who signed our open letter calling for more action to tackle abuse."

After the open letter was first released last year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot responded with an email to staff in which he wrote that they had "made important progress over the past year" and acknowledging that "not everyone is confident in the processes put in place to manage misconduct reports." One year later and they don't seem any more confident.