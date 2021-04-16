If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Ubisoft announce E3 2021's Ubisoft Forward stream

Promising announcements and such
As proof that E3 really is happening this year, Ubisoft have whipped out a pen (not even a pencil) and written their E3 Ubisoft Forward stream onto the calendar. Saturday, June 12th, 8pm BST (noon Pacific). That'll be them announcing and showing games, in that E3 way.

"Stay tuned for all the latest information about the lineup and announcements from our teams around the world," Ubisoft say.

No hints about what they might show, though seeing as they're a company commited to sequels and series you can probably guess some. I reckon Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine, or whatever name they settle on for Quarantine. Though I'm not so bold as to believe they'll ever actually release Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Ubisoft skipped the sprawl of NotE3 events which sprang up to replace the year's big marketing-o-rama in June 2020, choosing instead to run a Forward stream that July. They ran another in September too, like many publishers who've realised E3 isn't nearly as important these days and they can claim their own slot to hog the limelight. But E3 still draws a lot of excitement, so here they are returning officially as part of it.

Ubisoft's stream has always been my favourite part of the gruelling E3 week, though primarily because I found respite in the colourful extravaganzas they put on to announce Just Dance games. I'm assuming that won't happen this year.

E3 2021 is due to run June 12-15th. Other folks involved include Xbox, Take-Two, Nintendo, Capcom, Konami, Warner Bros, and Koch Media (the owners of Deep Silver).

