Get Assassin's Creed Valhalla for £35 / $42 in Ubisoft's Lunar Sale

Ubisoft are throwing a big Lunar Sale to celebrate Chinese New Year this week, offering up to 80% off their biggest and best games, plus an extra 15% off selected titles until February 12th. Happily, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one such game that can benefit from the extra 15% off deal, which means you can now pick up Eivor's excellent Viking adventure for just £35 / $42 instead of the usual £50 / $60. There are loads more games on sale, too, so read on for our selected highlights.

All you need to do is apply the promo code LUNAR15 at checkout to get your extra 15% off discount, which will take 15% off your entire basket. Some restrictions do apply - you can't use this code to get currently unreleased Ubisoft games for less, for example, and you may find it doesn't work on select bits of Ubisoft Gear merchandise, either. Otherwise, you're good to go.

Indeed, it's not just Assassin's Creed Valhalla that's received a nice big discount for Ubisoft's Lunar Sale. The recently released Immortals Fenyx Rising has an even bigger discount than Valhalla at the moment, with 33% slashed off its usual price, as does Watch Dogs Legion, which is pretty good going considering the fact they only came out just before Christmas. The Division 2 is also currently 70% off as well, and if you missed out on Assassin's Creed Odyssey, then you can get that for 70% off as well.

To give you an idea of exactly how much that all means, plus what the extra 15% off discount will get you, I've listed some of my top highlights below. You can also browse the full sale right here.

You can also pick up the side-scrolling Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for absolutely nothing right now as well, so make sure you add that to your account before February 16th to take advantage of it.