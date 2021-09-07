Ubisoft's autumn sale is underway, with Far Cry 3 for free

Ubisoft's autumn sale is underway, with substantial discounts on recent games. They're also offering Far Cry 3 for the biggest discount, free. That's a fair price for RPS's game of the year 2012.

Among those games in the sale are last year's Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Anno 1800 for 60% off ($24), Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for $5, The Division 2 for $9. There are also discounts on all the mad Ultimate Editions, though $72 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla with its season pass still makes my eyes water.

Then there's Far Cry 3, the open world shooter which became the model for the series (and arguably, genre) thereafter. Far Cry 3 sanded off the rough, interesting edges from Far Cry 2, replacing them with a theme park made from punching sharks, skinning animals, conquering outposts, and extra racism.

But Far Cry 3 remains the defining game in the series, and the prevailing impression of all the games in the series is based on commentary about this one entry. If you haven't played Far Cry 3, I think it would certainly be interesting to visit.

It wasn't a unanimous choice for the best game of 2012. Alec was the holdout, criticisng it for being shallow and for "how it depicts race, how its only notable and openly non-straight character is also a rapist, how its cast are so unlovely, how it uses magic as a crutch, or even how all this was made so much worse by the discovery of the cake-having-and-eating, failed subtext to such unpleasantness."

So yes, perhaps free is the fairest price for Far Cry 3. I'm actually thinking of replaying it, to see how it feels almost ten years later.

Far Cry 6 is due out later this year with another explicitly political story. Ubisoft remain tarnished by ongoing and recurring allegations of workplace harassment.