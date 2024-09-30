Finding the best Steam Deck dock will be high on the priority list for any of us portable PC gaming enthusiasts. Even Amazon’s October Prime Day right around the corner, this deal is looking pretty unbeatable at the moment.

Let me break it down for you. The Ugreen Steam Deck Dock, 6-in-1 Docking Station, named as one of the best Steam Deck accessories going in 2024 by our Tech Editor James Archer, and it's down to just £25.99 / $29.99 at Amazon today

Down from £39.99 / $49.99, it’s the best Steam Deck dock for USB-C lovers, and probably the most affordable option going right now. It’s the perfect deal for anyone wanting to set up their Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or any other portable PC device into a simple desktop PC setup while at home.

Note, the US deal is for Prime members only, but it's a good time to sign up if you want to be ready for October Prime Day on 8th-9th October.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Best Steam Deck Dock?

Here’s what what Tech Editor James had had to say about the UGREEN 6-in-1 station while considering it for Steam Deck and other portable gaming PCs:

“Another relatively cheap dock, the Ugreen Docking Station for Steam Deck’s secret weapon is its second USB-C port. A literally tiny detail, sure, but consider this: most Steam Deck docks only have one, and it’s going to be filled in whenever you’ve got the power cable connected for pass-through charging.”

“Any USB-C peripherals or external SSDs, of which there are a growing number, will thus lose their home – unless you have a dock like Ugreen’s to provide a spare.”

“While it apparently comes at the cost of a third USB-A port, two of those are still enough for a mouse and keyboard, and there’s more to like besides. Aluminium, as the main building materia, gives it a sleek look and rigidity that even the Valve Steam Deck Docking Station doesn’t quite achieve, even if it’s not as topple-proof when the Steam Deck takes a clumsy bump.”

Why Opt for a Steam Deck Dock?

The most obvious application of a dock is to turn your Steam Deck into a desktop PC, with peripherals, a full-size monitor, and power supply making full use of all the added ports.

But docks are, in my experience, extremely handy even if you’re sticking to handheld play. That’s because most of the Deck's best (and best-hidden) capabilities can only be realised by delving into its Desktop Mode.

Adding non-Steam launchers like Battle.net, or installing the plugin-rich Decky Loader, demand that you navigate this Windows-esque flavour of SteamOS, and that’s dramatically easier with a mouse and keyboard than with the Deck’s tiny trackpad and screen-filling digital keyboard.

Once the fiddliness of installation is over, you can simply unplug the dock and enjoy the fruits of your Desktop Mode labour back in full handheld style.