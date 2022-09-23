If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

UK teenager arrested in connection with GTA 6 leaks

City Of London Police made the arrest on Thursday evening
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Grand Theft Auto 5 is an open-world action adventure game from Rockstar Games.

Police in the UK have arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, and it’s been alleged that it could be connected to the breach at Rockstar Games that led to the recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks. Journalist Matthew Keys tweeted that a source has told him that the teenager’s detainment was related to the Rockstar hack and another involving Uber. Keys claimed that the suspect is connected to hacking group Lapsus$, which organises through Telegram channels.

Watch on YouTube
Two things that don’t go together: Sims 4. GTA 5. Can we build it?

The BBC have reported that the arrest is part of an investigation by the UK’s National Crimes Agency. City Of London Police confirmed that they made an arrest in Oxfordshire on Thursday evening relating to an investigation supported by the National Cyber Crime Unit. Keys also claimed his source said the US Federal Bureau Of Investigation were involved, and that a statement from the FBI might come later today along with more details from UK police. The suspect is still in custody.

The GTA 6 leaks first sprang up last weekend, quickly spreading around the Internet. Tens of videos from the in-development crime-spree game were made public. Rockstar Games later issued a statement confirming the leaks, which they described as a network intrusion by an “unauthorized third party” who had “illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information”. The GTA devs said they didn’t expect the hack to have any long-term effects on the next game’s development.

Whatever’s happened here, it seems like a case of life imitating art playing out in front of us. There’s still no release date for GTA 6, but you can expect at least another two years before it’s out.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Weekly newsletter

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch