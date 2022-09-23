UK teenager arrested in connection with GTA 6 leaks

Police in the UK have arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, and it’s been alleged that it could be connected to the breach at Rockstar Games that led to the recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks. Journalist Matthew Keys tweeted that a source has told him that the teenager’s detainment was related to the Rockstar hack and another involving Uber. Keys claimed that the suspect is connected to hacking group Lapsus$, which organises through Telegram channels.

The BBC have reported that the arrest is part of an investigation by the UK’s National Crimes Agency. City Of London Police confirmed that they made an arrest in Oxfordshire on Thursday evening relating to an investigation supported by the National Cyber Crime Unit. Keys also claimed his source said the US Federal Bureau Of Investigation were involved, and that a statement from the FBI might come later today along with more details from UK police. The suspect is still in custody.

On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).



The GTA 6 leaks first sprang up last weekend, quickly spreading around the Internet. Tens of videos from the in-development crime-spree game were made public. Rockstar Games later issued a statement confirming the leaks, which they described as a network intrusion by an “unauthorized third party” who had “illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information”. The GTA devs said they didn’t expect the hack to have any long-term effects on the next game’s development.

Whatever’s happened here, it seems like a case of life imitating art playing out in front of us. There’s still no release date for GTA 6, but you can expect at least another two years before it’s out.