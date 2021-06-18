Ultimate Audio Bang podcast: our favourite online shooters of E3 2021

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

On this episode of Ultimate Audio Bang, Imogen and I comb through the shrapnel left by the E3 explosion. There is lots! A charred Randy Pitchford, lots of games like Left 4 Dead, and shooters like Stalker 2, which we have no history with, but it sure look nice.

We also talked a bit about pre-E3 stuff and some stuff not really related to E3, like Warzone Season 4 and Overwatch getting crossplay. But mainly, we chatted about the shooters that got us all hot and bothered at E3. Imogen liked the look of Rainbow Six: Extraction and I thought Halo: Infinite's multiplayer hit the mark. Did I mention E3 was on?

I reckon this week's Names bit is one of our best yet. Mainly because I learned a lot about myself, my ignorance, and Imogen's nan.

If you're already subscribed to the Warzone Audio Bang feed, you'll see the episode pop up in your app automatically. But, if you're not subscribed, click on one of the links below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.