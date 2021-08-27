Ultimate Audio Bang podcast: what shooter goes well with D&D?

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

On this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang podcast Imogen and I chat EA sharing Apex Legends' ping system with other companies, Call Of Duty: Vanguard things, and the fact Destiny 2 is adding a big lady. I for one am a fan of this big lady, as her getup reminds me of a candelabra, which is nice.

For our theme, we consider what FPS universes would make for a good Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Predictably we fall back on some old favourites, including Overwatch and Imogen's desire to roleplay as Reinhardt and bash everything with a large hammer.

It was Imogen's turn to surprise me with some player names, and we learn a lot about each other and our reactions to certain fruit. After this episode, I'm not sure I'll ever eat a kiwi again.

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.