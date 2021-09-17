Ultimate Audio Bang podcast: what makes a good online shooter?

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

Predictably, Imogen and I begin this week's episode of Ultimate Audio Bang by getting excited about Deathloop before realising that there's plenty of other newsy bits to cover. Listen to get our hot thoughts on the Call Of Duty: Vanguard reveal, Battlefield 2042's delay, the Overwatch League using an early build of Overwatch 2 in 2022, and plenty more shootery things.

And for this week's theme, we consider the things that make up a good online shooter? Cue a solid chat about weighty guns and the sounds of footsteps. And also a bit more Deathloop chat. We're actually both pretty passionate about the sound of footsteps in games, particularly if they're varied. God, we love footsteps.

Finally, it was my turn to surprise Imogen with some player names, all of which stemmed from my time in Splitgate. Once again, I learn that something isn't a vegetable and we round things off with a debate on strange dance moves.

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.