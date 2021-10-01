UItimate Audio Bang podcast: 1v1 me on shooter trivia

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

This week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang is marked by competition. Imogen and I quiz each other on all things shooter trivia, and someone knows more than the other. Anyway, before that, there's plenty of news to catch up on. Call Of Duty: Vanguard has fixed a weird dognado glitch, time-loopy shooter Lemnis Gate is out, Halo: Infinite tech preview number two arrives very soon, and Overwatch 2 announces some reworks. Spoiler alert: Bastion now has a hat.

Speaking of spoilers, I've already spoiled this week's theme which is a 1v1 quiz to the death. Imogen and I throw some questions at each other for glory and supremacy. Not money or anything like that; that would be silly.

It was Imogen's turn to surprise me with some odd or amusing player names we've encountered on our FPS travels. This time we have a short discussion about Babybels and Dracula. I am under pressure to seek out more delectable names next week, so I best get searching.

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.