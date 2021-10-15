Ultimate Audio Bang podcast: all things FPS merch

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

I've returned from my trip to the Lake District, with aching calves and a desire to talk about online shooters with Imogen. On this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, we don't chat sore muscles, instead, we focus on various Halloween events in games like Apex Legends and Rainbow Six: Siege, our thoughts on the Battlefield 2042 beta, Destiny 2 vaulting yet more stuff, and Call Of Duty: Vanguard finally introducing anti-cheat.

The theme this week? Gaming merch and how we feel about it owning it, wearing it, and popping it on our shelves. We come to a consensus: body pillows are good.

It was my turn to surprise Imogen with some names I'd plucked from in-game lobbies. Immediately, I divert proceedings into a chat about reality TV and food; this will never get old for me. Imogen's turn next time, and I look forward to it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.