Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection confirmed for PC

We already knew that Uncharted 4 was headed to PC thanks to its inclusion in an investor report earlier this year. Now it's official. Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection is headed to PC, and it contains not only Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, but Uncharted The Lost Legacy, too. There's a new trailer below.

The trailer confirms that the games are being remastered for both PS5 and PC, and a post on the PlayStation blog says it will release on PC "shortly after the PS5 version." The whole package is expected early 2022.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is the final adventure of series protagonist Nathan Drake, as hunts treasure "across the jungles of Madagascar to long lost pirate colony of Libertalia." The Lost Legacy, meanwhile, focuses on Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross on their own treasure-hunting adventure.

It remains slightly odd that Uncharted 4 is coming to PC when the first 3 games are not. The original trilogy was remastered previously in 2015 for Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which might make it too recent for yet another round of spit-polish, but I'd take it spit-free if it meant all the games could be played in one place.

This is all another step in Sony's ongoing plans to bring their major games to PC, which previously saw Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone make the journey.