Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection will arrive on PC in October, leak suggests

Sony have been regularly releasing games on PC for a while now, with an often quick turnaround between 'announcement' and 'it's out now'. The exception is the Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection, which was confirmed for PC back in September 2021 but which still hasn't arrived.

It seems like that will change soon. A recent, hastily-removed update to the collection's Epic Games Store page declared that it would release on October 19th.

The revision to the store page wasn't up for long, but was captured by Twitter user Wario64.

"The Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection, remastered and optimized for PC, hits Epic Games Store on Oct. 19th, and if you pre-purchase it, you'll get a snazzy new Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully's seaplane," says the text on the image.

The Legacy Of Thieves collection includes both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The former is the end of the Nathan Drake story, and the latter is the first Uncharted game not to feature Drake as the protagonist. It remains odd to me that these games are coming to PC but that the first three Uncharted games are not. Should I really play the thief's end before I've played his beginning?

These aren't the only Naughty Dog games heading to PC. The Last Of Us: Part 1 remaster arrived on PlayStation 5 earlier this month, and Sony have said it will come to PC sometime soon, too.