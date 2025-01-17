Unless this cake is lying to you Silksong will reappear in April

Team Cherry's long-awaited metroidvania Hollow Knight: Silksong will be re-revealed in April, if you believe a bunch of frantic reddit posts about cake. The standard practice when writing up such fan theorising is to walk you through it step by step, peeling back the layers like Inspector Clouseau. But I know that you are a busy person, so I will jam it all into a single sentence: a Twitter account purporting to be a Silksong developer has posted a tweet that seemingly predicts the Switch 2 announcement while using a profile picture of some cake taken from a recipe book that was published on 2nd April 2024 which is exactly a year before 2nd April 2025 which is the date of the Nintendo Direct teased in the Switch 2 announcement.

The conclusion being drawn on the aforesaid reddits is that we'll finally lay eyes on Silksong on 2nd April 2025 - because after all, if the cake tweeter was correct about the Switch 2 announcement, the implication is that Silksong is a Switch 2 game, and will form part of the console's introductory showcase. You can read a longer, more elegant version of all this on Eurogamer.

You might be struggling to recall what the hell Silksong is, other than the endlessly collapsing kernel of a storm of competing signifiers. It's the sequel to Hollow Knight, remember? They announced it in 2019. Ah, such an innocent time.

The game stars Hornet, a character from Hollow Knight, and is about journeying upward through "coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities and misted moors" where Hollow Knight was about venturing ever downward. Back in 2019, Team Cherry promised new skills and tools, plus over "150 new enemies". It seems likely that much will have changed - five years in gamedev is a pretty long haul. Here's everything we know about Silksong at the time of writing.

So, will we get some proper footage of Silksong at the big Switcheroo in April? Perhaps even a release date? I'm less convinced, not because I have insider knowledge but simply because I have played Portal.