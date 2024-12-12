Untitled Goose Game and Thank Goodness You’re Here! publishers are doing a thing and I’m not sure what the thing is but it seems like a cool thing

I have to write at least 250 words for a news post. Rock Paper Shotgun’s CMS (content management system) even has a built-in widget that shouts at me if I don’t write at least 250 words. "Page 1 body content is quite short" it says if I go under. How cute is that "quite"? I love being fooled into getting charmed by automated systems via colloquial British understatement. Anyway, I bring this up because I honestly don’t have anything to add about Blippo+. I just wanted to inform you all of its existence. It's a "casual" "FMV" "Cinematic" "Pixel Graphics" "1980s" digital product from developers also named Blippo+, as well as publishers Panic, who've previously unleashed the horrible goose and Thank Goodness You’re Here! on the world. Have a visual orientation:

Here’s what the Steam page says (presented by Rock Paper Shotgun):

Features: Non-Demand

Linear Broadcast

⣿⣿⣿⣿⣿ Enabled

Commercial-Free

Under The Air (UTA)

Over-The-Top

Read-Only

End-User Information System

With Robust Electronic Program Guide

I mean, yeah, I’m down. Panic haven’t steered me wrong before. On the wishlist it goes. How you doing, anyway? Got presents sorted yet? My mum doesn’t read the site so I can safely say that me and my siblings all pitched in to get her a Quest headset. I’m really excited. She still uses the PS4 VR to play Beat Saber so I reckon this’ll be a lot less hassle. There’s not much I can give my mum that captures that feeling of like, actually being a 'toy', you know? But this is like, something she can play with rather than just appreciate the utility of another Le Creuset pot or whatever. So I reckon she’ll be chuffed. You got any good ones lined up? 275 words. Nice.