If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Upcoming visual novel Vampire Therapist mixes vampires and dark humour with CBT

This potentially spicy meatball is out in June this year.

A scene from Vampire Therapist where Sam, vampire gunslinger, receives tutelage in the idea of 'Hubris' and 'Nemesis' from an ancient vampire called Andromachos
Image credit: Little Bat Games
Alice Bell avatar
News by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on
5 comments

As we all know, I like vampire stories, and I like different takes on vampire stories. Yesterday Edwin dangled an upcoming visual novel called Vampire Therapist in front of my nose. I am intrigued, also because I appreciate a Ronseal approach to titles. In Vampire Therapist, out on Steam this June 17th, you play Sam, a vampire who becomes a therapist to other vampires. So the title works twice!

Even more pleasing: Sam is a fully voiced Old West cowboy, a former rooter and tooter who has discovered that "there’s a whole lot more to unlife than blood, lace, and leather." IDK, seems fake. But no, it's a strong concept. It makes sense that, given the number a human can accrue in just a few years, a vampire who has lived for centuries will have some really entrenched mental health problems. Although, how annoying, if you were a vampire, to discover that it doesn't just, make, like, everything cool now? I think it's a really great starting point as a non-standard vamp story.

I suppose it's worth raising the spectre of how "therapy speak" is misapplied a lot these days. I don't think this indie game is really going to contribute to that in the mainstream (and certainly not more than the million self-help books floating around), but the devs Little Bat Games have given themselves a hard line to walk here. Some of Sam's techniques are drawn from his own cowboy-y experience, hence there are options like "Labeling" or "Control Fallacy" next to "Saloon Branding" and "High Moon Mind". There's also Vampire-specific things mixed in, like "Nosferatu Thinking". Maybe that allows for some clearer daylight between this and quote unquote real therapy, which could be necessary in a game that prominently advertises "real cognitive behavioral therapy concepts" vetted by licensed therapists.

Vampire Therapist also comes with a pretty heavy content description, citing topics like "war, abuse, sexual oppression, and extremism". This is taking advantage of the unique situation presented by using characters who have lived for a very, very long time, but each one of those could take up a game by themselves. For another also, Vampire Therapist is described as "playfully dark", using humour as a way to process trauma (though says it does so without being dismissive or trivialising).

Basically, Vampire Therapist is shaking a lot of things up in the one very elegant bag, here, and each of them is quite hard to do well on their own, let alone together. I don't know enough - or anything - about the devs to be able to rubberstamp their ability in either direction. But I do really like the idea. The proof of the neck is in the biting. Which, again, will be this June 17th on Steam.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.
Awaiting cover image

Vampire Therapist

Video Game

Related topics
Comedy Indie Indiescovery Little Bat Games Visual Novel & Dating
About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.

Comments