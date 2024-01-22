Upgrade your keyboard's looks with these $12 pudding caps from HyperX

Listen up: this is one of the simplest and most effective upgrades you can give your mechanical keyboard, and right now it's 50% off, just $12.

I'm talking about a full set of 104 double-shot PBT pudding keycaps from HyperX, which combine the excellent legibility of a black backlit keycap tops with frosted semi-transparent sides. This is the perfect pairing for RGB wave fanatics, but it looks just as nice with a tastefully chosen single-colour or other effects. I am a huge fan of these keycaps, and at $12 they're an almost essential purchase for mechanical keyboard owners.

To use these keycaps, you'll need a mechanical keyboard that uses Cherry MX-style cross-shaped stems. This includes the vast majority of mechanical keyboards on the market - you'll likely know if you don't have them! - but it's worth popping off one of your existing keycaps and making sure you see that coloured plastic cross shape below just to make sure!

HyperX are best known for their headsets in the PC space, but their mice and keyboards are surprisingly good too - and these pudding keycaps are of good quality also. HyperX are far from the first to come out with a set of pudding keycaps, but it's nice to be able to get a set from a trusted brand and know that the quality is up to snuff - not something you can also be assured of when buying from other brands and marketplaces.

I've used both these HyperX pudding keycaps and third-party alternatives, and in truth they've all been effective mechanical keyboard upgrades. I just love the deluge of light that these keycaps unlock, which can be almost overpowering at higher keyboard brightness levels or more subtle and enchanting at lower levels. The high contrast nature of the keycaps makes the lettering pop too, and I am a big fan of the readable font HyperX has chosen here.