Upgrade your Steam Deck SSD storage to 1TB with this $46 Solidigm P41 2230 NVMe SSD

Want to upgrade the game storage in your Steam Deck? Micro SD cards are one way, but you can get larger sizes and much better performance with an internal SSD upgrade - you just need a 2230-sized NVMe SSD, a screwdriver and a little time.

Lucky for you, Solidigm's P41 Plus 2230 1TB SSD is down to $46 at Newegg, the lowest price we've ever recorded for an SSD in this form factor and a great deal.

We've covered Solidigm's P41 Plus and P44 Pro drives before here on RPS, but the short version is that these SSDs benefit from being made by one of the biggest flash memory companies in the world, so the controller and NAND flash are all made by Solidigm owner SK Hynix. That allows the drives to hit some solid speeds - up to 4125MB/s reads and 3325MB/s writes and up to 390K/540K IOPS random reads/writes - and SK Hynix's push to break into the consumer market makes for truly aggressive pricing, as we're seeing here.