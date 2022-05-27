V Rising Cotton Yarn: How to get Cotton and craft Cotton Yarn in V Rising

Want to know how to get Cotton Yarn in V Rising? If you are trying to raise your Gear Score in V Rising, you'll want to craft better armor. One of the best armor sets for the mid-game is the Hollowfang Battlegear, but you'll need Cotton Yarn to craft it. Cotton Yarn isn't a resource you can just find lying around though, so you'll need to craft that as well.

In this guide, we'll explain how to get Cotton Yarn in V Rising. There are many steps that we'll take you through, including how to find Cotton and how to find Beatrice the Tailor, who drops the Cotton Yarn and Loom recipes. We'll then explain how to craft Cotton Yarn and how to use it to make both the Hollowfang Battlegear armor set and another rare resource called Ghost Yarn.

How to get Cotton Yarn in V Rising:

Where to find Cotton in V Rising

Before you can get Cotton Yarn, you'll need to find regular Cotton. Cotton is a fairly common material in the Dunley Farmlands, one of the key regions on V Rising's map. The image below shows 7 Cotton spawn locations that you can check out to easily gather plenty of this resource.

If you want to increase the amount of Cotton you find, consider feeding on an NPC in one of the various villages throughout the Dunley Farmlands. Non-hostile NPCs tend to have the Worker blood type, the lowest tier of which offers increased resource yields. If you want to learn more about blood types, take a look at our guide on blood types and blood quality in V Rising.

It's important to note that you won't be able to collect Cotton until you have Merciless Copper tools. You can find Copper Ore commonly across the Farbane Woods, but you won't be able to get Merciless Copper tools until you have their corresponding research books.

These research books tend to drop from V Rising's bosses (which you can find with our V Rising boss locations guide), with Clive the Firestarter seemingly dropping them the most frequently in the current build. When you have these books, take them to your research desk to unlock the recipe. You can use any of the Merciless Copper tool set to gather Cotton, but the recipes are all very similar. Below, you'll find the list of ingredients needed to craft the Merciless Copper Axe:

Copper Axe x1

Crude Ruby x2

Whetstone x8

Leather x4

The other Merciless Copper tools require different crude gemstones (and the tool for which they are an upgrade), but the Whetstone and Leather are common among them all. When you have a Merciless Copper tool, simply head to one of the Cotton spawn locations in the image above and start gathering Cotton. Once you have plenty of Cotton, you'll want to turn it into Cotton Yarn. For that, you'll need to find and defeat Beatrice the Tailor.

Where to find Beatrice the Tailor in V Rising

Beatrice the Tailor is one of V Rising's V blood carriers and she is essential if you want to get Cotton Yarn, as her death provides you with the Loom and Cotton Yarn recipes. You will find Beatrice the Tailor in the Dawnbreak Village to the East of the Dunley Farmlands.

However, Beatrice the Tailor is a bit of an outlier, since she is the only V Rising boss who won't attack you directly. Instead, Beatrice runs around her local village crying out for help, luring in Militia guards to do her dirty work. Your goal here is to chase and kill Beatrice the Tailor while surviving the Militia onslaught that she draws in.

How to craft Cotton Yarn in V Rising

After killing Beatrice the Tailor, you will get the Loom and Cotton Yarn recipes. To craft Cotton Yarn, you'll first need to build a Loom in your base. You can build a Loom using the following ingredients:

20 Planks

12 Copper Ingots

4 Wool Threads

Then, interact with the Loom and input 20 Cotton to craft one piece of Cotton Yarn. As with other V Rising crafting stations, such as the Sawmill, you can load in heaps of Cotton and leave it to churn out Cotton Yarn automatically while you attend to other activities throughout Vardoran. Just make sure to fuel your Castle Heart with plenty of Blood Essence to avoid the dreaded Castle Heart decay status, which will grind all of your crafting stations to a halt.

How to craft Hollowfang Battlegear in V Rising

As we mentioned at the start of this guide, one of the main reasons that many will want Cotton Yarn is to make the Hollowfang Battlegear armor in V Rising. You'll get the Hollowfang Battlegear recipe after defeating Quincey the Bandit King, a level 37 V Rising boss found in the Bandit Stronghold to the north of the Forgotten Cemetery. Quincey also drops the Tailoring Station recipe, a crafting station that you'll need to make the Hollowfang Battlegear armor.

There are four pieces of armor in the Hollowfang Battlegear set: Hollowfang Chestguard, Hollowfang Leggings, Hollowfang Gloves, and Hollowfang Boots. However, each piece requires the exact same crafting ingredients. Below, you'll find the full list of ingredients required to craft a piece of the Hollowfang Battlegear armor set:

Cotton Yarn x8

Leather x8

Wool Thread x8

A piece of the Hollowfang Battlegear set will take around 10 minutes to craft, so consider having a separate activity planned while you wait.

How to craft Ghost Yarn in V Rising

Another key item that you can craft with Cotton Yarn is Ghost Yarn. This is another important material for crafting armor, as you'll need it to craft the higher-level Dawnthorn gear. To get Ghost Yarn, you must put the following ingredients into the Loom:

Ghost Shroom x8

Cotton Yarn x4

You can then take the Ghost Yarn to the Tailoring Station to make items from the Dawnthorn armor set. Dawnthorn gear also requires Pristine Leather and Scales, which are other rare late-game resources.

That covers everything you need to know to get and use Cotton Yarn in V Rising. If you want to learn more about this survival-MMO, take a look at our V Rising tips and tricks. If you're in the mood to make the ultimate gothic castle, check out our V Rising building guide for some help, or our V Rising best base locations guide to figure out where to build. If you're struggling against some of the bosses mentioned in this guide, take a look at our list of the best weapons in V Rising. To host your own server for your V Rising group, check out our V Rising dedicated server guide.