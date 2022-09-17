If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Valve have much delayed Steam Deck docks on show at Tokyo Game Show

They're docks alright
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith
Published on

How many Decks would a Steam Deck dock dock if a Steam Deck dock could dock Decks? One, obviously - that's how docks work. You can't buy one yet for Valve's PC gaming handheld, but they're on the way, and Valve have had them on display for the first time during this week's Tokyo Game Show.

The dock does what you would expect it to. It keeps the Steam Deck upright while connected, and it has ports on the back for charging the device, connecting to the internet, and hooking up to external displays. Reddit user ElderberryLarge9104 shared a photo of the ports on the back of the dock (embedded right) and wrote that "every unit they had on display was on a dock" at the Tokyo Game Show.

A close-up photo of the ports on the back of the Steam Deck's dock, taken at the Tokyo Games Show 2022.

This is significant in part because the docks remain unavailable to buy. Valve announced them at the same time as the Steam Deck, though said they'd be sold seprarately and available in "late spring", a few months after the Steam Deck's own launch. Valve then delayed them further in June, "due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities."

Docks aside, Valve's booth at TGS is generally impressive. James is in love with it, from the "towering scale model to the weirdly impressive elegance of its logistics." We'll have own stand of Steam Decks at EGX London next week which will pale in comparison, but it will have 40 Steam Decks to try. (Or you can come try our collection of alt controller games instead.)

Graham Smith

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

