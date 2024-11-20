Valve might be moving closer to a Steam Controller 2 and new VR controllers, rumours say

Valve said that they want to make a new Steam Controller back in 2022, but such a thing might be getting closer to production, according to dataminer Brad Lynch.

"Codename for Steam Controller 2 is 'Ibex'. Separate product from Deckard’s “Roy” controller(s)," Lynch tweeted, as spotted by The Verge. "Both are being tooled for a mass production goal in their factories right now. That’s why I know they’re in later stages of productization".

Deckard is reportedly the codename for a standalone VR headset from Valve. They have made occasional and dull patent filings in recent years that could be for such a headset. The "Roy" controllers are reportedly new motion controls designed for use with the new VR headset.

In another tweet, Lynch says that the Roy controllers will "have at least: DPAD, Bumpers, Grip Buttons, Triggers, ABXY, system button, and some sort of strap".

"I am confident in this info based on datamining AND sources who wished not to be named," Lynch writes.

None of this is hard proof that any of this is actually happening. Valve have not announced any new hardware, other than last week's limited edition white Steam Deck.

It's possible I'm just posting this because I want it to be true. I've been using a Valve Index for four years and I've started to long for something with higher resolution screens. I can't bring myself to buy a Meta product, however, so I'm really hoping Valve eventually deliver.

A Steam Controller 2 is less immediately appealing, but I'd still be curious to see Valve take another swing at any of their past hardware.