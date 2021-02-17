If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Valve's Dota is becoming a Netflix anime series

Looks dull compared to Valve's own animated shorts?
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published
Dragon Knight and friends in the Dota: Dragon's Blood anime.

Yet another video game is becoming a Netflix animated series, this time Valve MOBA Dota 2. Coming on March 25th, Dota: Dragon's Blood will tell the story of possibly the most boring and generic character in a silly game filled with weird and wonderful wizards. Shrug. Come meet the lad in the new trailer below.

"The sweeping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world," Netflix say. "Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

Weird. I suppose one way to ease viewers into a fantasy world is with the most generic folks? That Mirana mentioned there is the tiger-riding Priestess Of The Moon, who isn't an elf but seems a whole lot like one because she was an elf in the original DotA. Ah, I don't get it. Dota is a Saturday morning cartoon, not a ponderous fantasy saga. Valve's own animated shorts are so much livelier:

Netflix are well into video games right now. They've already put out gritty animated adaptations of Castlevania and Dragon's Dogma, and have Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on the way too. Rumour has it that they're also doing a Splinter Cell animated series with John Wick writer Derek Kolstad. And while their live-action Witcher series is based on the original books rather than the games, I've no doubt that the popularity of CDPR's games helped it get made.

What do you think of Netflix video games animes so far, gang? All a bit too edgy for me. I'm still holding out for a series based on Podd from the BBC Micro.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles