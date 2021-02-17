Valve's Dota is becoming a Netflix anime series

Yet another video game is becoming a Netflix animated series, this time Valve MOBA Dota 2. Coming on March 25th, Dota: Dragon's Blood will tell the story of possibly the most boring and generic character in a silly game filled with weird and wonderful wizards. Shrug. Come meet the lad in the new trailer below.

"The sweeping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world," Netflix say. "Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

Weird. I suppose one way to ease viewers into a fantasy world is with the most generic folks? That Mirana mentioned there is the tiger-riding Priestess Of The Moon, who isn't an elf but seems a whole lot like one because she was an elf in the original DotA. Ah, I don't get it. Dota is a Saturday morning cartoon, not a ponderous fantasy saga. Valve's own animated shorts are so much livelier:

Netflix are well into video games right now. They've already put out gritty animated adaptations of Castlevania and Dragon's Dogma, and have Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on the way too. Rumour has it that they're also doing a Splinter Cell animated series with John Wick writer Derek Kolstad. And while their live-action Witcher series is based on the original books rather than the games, I've no doubt that the popularity of CDPR's games helped it get made.

What do you think of Netflix video games animes so far, gang? All a bit too edgy for me. I'm still holding out for a series based on Podd from the BBC Micro.