Vampire Survivors will increase price soon as 1.0 launch nears

Vampire Survivors has announced the released date... for when they'll announce their release date. That makes today the release date of the release date for the release date, if you like.

Anyway, the vampy reverse bullet hell will reveal the launch date for 1.0 on September 29th. In the meantime, today brought the release of minor patch 0.11.3, which includes a new weapon, a new secret character, and the final Arcana.

Here's a trailer for the patch:

The new weapon in 0.11.3 is the "super rare" Super Candybox II Turbo, which you can see in the trailer above. The final Arcana - which are unlocks that optionally modify the game in some way - is Arcana XXI, "Blood Astronomia". It causes weapons to emit special damaging zones which hurt enemies, and change size and strength based on your Magnet and Amount stats.

Although the release date won't be announced until September 29th, Vampire Survivors' price will change before that. A post on Steam says that the price will increase on September 21st to better reflect all the new content that has been added during Early Access.

Keep in mind, of course, that Vampire Survivors currently only costs £2.09/€2.39, so it's unlikely to break the bank after the increase. It's also one of the best games of the year, just a ridiculously compulsive dopamine rush of small sprites crashing into one another.