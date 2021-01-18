Viking crafting game Valheim lands in early access in February

Oh yes, there's another early access crafting survival game on the horizon but hey, this one has vikings. In this Rust 'em up called Valheim you'll be carving out a home for yourself in a "procedurally-generated purgatory" full of supernatural baddies inspired by norse legend. Iron Gate's multiplayer viking romp is storming into early access early next month on February 2nd.

"Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim," say the creators. Before you go stomping around attacking and dethroning gods though, I suspect—as evidenced by the shot up top—that you'll begin your adventure with chopping down trees. Sure enough, spot a bit of lumber cutting in Valheim's new trailer below. Watch out though, it looks like falling trees can actually kill you.

Once you've crafted some gear and maybe a longboat or two, Valheim will send you off to fight such beasties as hordes of skeletons, tree monsters, and huge, evil deer. You won't have to go it alone, either. With pals by your side, you can work on building a settlement of mead halls, farms, and ships. Valheim will let you host a multiplayer session or, if you've got the know-how, spin up your own server for persistent viking purgatory.

Iron Gate say that they're expecting Valheim to be in early access for at least a year. During that time they'll be adding additional items to craft, new enemies and bosses, new biomes, and more.

You can find Valheim over on Steam where it will land in early access on February 2nd.