Void Warden is a strategy-tower-defence hybrid from the developer behind Into The Pit

Following the fast and psychedelic fingertip shooting of Into The Pit, developer Nullpointer Games are now slowing things down with their next project. The team shook together turn-based tactics, tower-defence elements, and a graphic novel style, and the resulting cocktail is Void Warden. See how it sort of works in the teaser below.

The teaser above briefly shows off the strategy map, which is the top-down web-like structure where all the tower-defence goodness happens. Once you’ve built traps or other fortifications along the nodes, a dropship will zoom in for some closer grid-based battles, giving a clearer look at the alien uglies. Void Warden also promises all the party customisation and build variety you’d expect from a strategy game.

The game takes place in a “doomed sci-fi” world where you need to defend several outposts against an alien outbreak and other scary apocalyptic threats. Those baddies above also look a little demonic and/or cultish, but maybe the trailer's throaty chants just crawled under my skin.

Or perhaps that’s the demonic DNA leftover from the developer's last game at work. In his Into The Pit review, Matt Cox (RPS in peace) wrote: "Battles in Into The Pit never get as intricate as a meaty fight in Doom Eternal, nor as suspenseful as the single, exquisitely choreographed encounter you’ll find in Devil Daggers, but I’d say they came close enough to make me giddy if only they came more consistently."

Void Warden is due out sometime in 2024, and you can find out more on Steam. Lead developer Tom Betts is also chronicling the game’s production with development diaries over on YouTube, so you can watch the game grow from an embryonic state over time.