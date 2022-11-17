If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Volition will "become part of Gearbox" after critical reception to Saints Row

It apparently met financial expectations
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
The trailer Boss and the rest of the Saints find their church HQ for the first time in Saints Row.

This year's Saints Row reboot met financial expectations, according to the interim report of mega-publisher Embracer. The same can't be said of the critical response, however, so developers Volition "will transition to become part of Gearbox."

Watch on YouTube

"The reception of Saints Row did not meet the full expectations and left the fanbase partially polarized," according to Embracer's Q2 interim report, published today. "The game development studio, Volition, has been working hard to improve the player experience."

"Financially, Saints Row has performed in line with management expectations in the quarter. Going forward, Volition will transition to become part of Gearbox which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the US, to create future success at Volition."

Note that this does not mean that Volition is closing down or that its staff are being absorbed by Gearbox. Gearbox are a publisher, one of several which are owned by Embracer Group. The Saints Row reboot was published by another of Embracer's subsidiaries, Plaion (formerly Koch Media), but control of the franchise and the Volition studio is what is being transferred.

"This is the first internal group transfer where we transfer a major studio between operative groups, but it is not necessarily the last," says the report.

Saints Row received a rough reception from fans who didn't like that it jettisoned popular characters from previous games in the series (and that it had modern haircuts in it). It received a rough reception from critics, too, including us in our Saints Row review, in which Alice found it fun but also purposeless, bland, and a bit janky.

Embracer have been on an acquisition spree over the past several years, most recently picking up all of Square Enix's western studios, including the developers of Deus Ex: Human Revolution and the Tomb Raider trilogy reboot. Earlier this month they closed one of those studios, the developers of Hitman Go.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch