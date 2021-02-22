Voyage is a lovely co-op game that I enjoyed playing by myself

It is Monday. It is damp and grey. This morning I thought the men were finally taking down the scaffolding outside our flat, and we would finally see the light of day again for the first time in about 6 months. But no, it is not to be. Thus, I have engaged in what is called 'self care', by spending my lunch break eating a giant cookie stuffed with Nutella and playing Voyage.

Graham posted about Voyage the other day, and told me I would probably like it. Guess what? He was right! I don't admit that to him often, so this is a real banner moment. The pitch from me to you is: a Studio Ghibli version of Journey, made in Europe.