Wants DLSS 3 for as little money as possible? Try these Black Friday deals on the RTX 4060

To be clear, I still think the best graphics card deal of Black Friday week is that RTX 4070 Super offer and oh no wait that one’s gone now. But even if hadn’t been ecommerced to death, there’d still be a way to get the upgraded ray tracing and DLSS 3 frame gen tools of the RTX 40 series for less cash still: plucky 1080p contender, the RTX 4060, whose deals are still very much available and kicking.

In the UK, the best available prices are for the MSI GeForce RTX Ventus 2X Black edition, which is the partner card I happen to own myself – and has become the effective go-to GPU for RPS game performance tests. Over in the US, meanwhile, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming OC is the most affordable of all; it’s a chunkier design than that of the compact Ventus 2X, though that’s mainly just the tradeoff for having an extra fan. These cards were already on the cheaper end of the RTX 4060 spectrum, and now they’re £30 / $35 off in the sales. Bargain.

UK deals:

US deals:

The RTX 4060 sometimes gets stick for 'only' wielding 8GB of VRAM, but while there are indeed more future-proofed GPUs, this is still more than enough for 99.999999 I’m bored of typing 9% percent of games. Right now it’s capable of running pretty much anything at 1080p on high framerates, especially those on the ever-growing number of games with DLSS 3 support.