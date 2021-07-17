Warframe's The New War expansion gets 30-minute trailer at Tennocon

Warframe fan event Tennocon has just come to an end. It culminated in a 30-minute gameplay video for The New War, Warframe's next major expansion, which you can watch below.

The VOD of the trailer isn't live yet, but you can watch it as part of the full archive stream below. The embed should begin at the 5:42:18 mark.

Recent Tennocon's have brought the announcement of a new expansion, and normally one that adds a new open world area to the live service looter-shooter. The New War is different. Originally announced back in 2018, The New War is a story campaign in which players will switch perspectives been different characters rather than play as their normal warframe.

The trailer above skips around, showing three playable characters: a Grineer soldier called Kahl 175, then a Corpus engineer named Veso, then a Tenno swordsman named Teshin, who has already featured in previous story quests such as The War Within.

Warframe has always had cinematic quests, but I'm not as familiar with them as I am its loot loops and open world. The above trailer is impressive stuff, though. There's a scale and polish to it that I don't associate with Warframe. I'm also fond of some of Warframe's creature design, which just often enough features, say, a thing with eight arms tearing open its own torso to reveal a portal. This is why we named Warframe one of the best free PC games.

Tennocon 2021 also brought the announcement of crossplay and cross-saves between all platforms, meaning you'll eventually be able to play Warframe seamlessly with your pals in console land. Warframe is also coming to mobile, which is big news, albeit not for us, the world's only PC gaming site.

The New War is expected to arrive later in 2021.